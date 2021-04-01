Cattle, horses seized from Whitehaven farm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police and Animal Services seized 12 cows, a bull and five horses Thursday in Whitehaven.

The animals were found on a small farm surrounded by neighborhoods near Holmes Road and Neely.

MAS said they were called to the area for loose cattle. That’s when they also found the horses in “neglected condition.”

They said the owner was arrested, but that person’s name has not been released.

All animals have either already been picked up by rescue agencies or are slated to be picked up Thursday, MAS said.