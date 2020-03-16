Catholic Diocese of Memphis cancels public Mass

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Catholic Diocese of Memphis on Monday suspended public Mass until further notice, citing the need for parishioners’ safety in light of coronavirus.

Bishop David Talley said the decision was made reluctantly, but that the threat of the virus made attending church dangerous for many, especially the elderly.

“I hereby dispense all the faithful of the Diocese of Memphis from the obligation of attending Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation,” Talley said in a decree. “This dispensation is effective immediately and will remain in force until further notice. I also instruct pastors to suspend the celebration of all public Masses until further notice.”

Priests will be privately celebrating Mass without a congregation.