MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The founder of the Catfish Cabin chain of restaurants in the Mid-South has died from COVID-19 complications, his daughter said.

Charles Ezell II launched the Catfish Cabin restaurants in Mississippi, Memphis and Dallas, Texas. The family business expanded to 35 locations in the South.

Ezell died on Dec. 15 in Alabama. He is survived by his children and six grandchildren.