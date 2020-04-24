Cat caught hanging in razor wire gets rescue, needs a home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If a cat has nine lives, one orange tabby nearly used up one of them.

The animal was recently found by the Memphis Animal Services suspended in the air, impaled by razor wire from a fence before he was rescued.

“It looks like the wire was stuck in one side of his abdomen through the skin, so it appears maybe he was jumping for the fence line and didn’t realize it was there,” said Alexis Pugh, director of Memphis Animal Services.

When they couldn’t free the cat, they called firefighters for help. He was eventually freed and rushed to the animal shelter for emergency surgery, all while still attached to part of that fence.

The injury didn’t hit any critical organs.

The cat — named Griff after one of the firefighters who saved him — is now with a cat rescue group healing and waiting to be adopted.

Animal Services was just glad this story had a happy ending.

“Griff is a wonderful example of when people come together, when people do the right thing, report it to the right agency, rely on the expert help of animal control and the fire department, of our vet that we can see a happy outcome on the back end of this,” Pugh said.

“I think we all need a little rainbow and sunshine right now.”