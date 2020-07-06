Cash Saver owner buys High Point Grocery, plans to reopen in August

A grocery has operated on High Point Terrace since 1950. This year it’s closing, and the owner said COVID is partially to blame.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — High Point Grocery, a fixture of the High Point Terrace neighborhood that recently closed after 70 years, has been purchased by the owner of[the local Cash Saver supermarket chain.

Rick James, CEO and owner of Castle Retail Group, bought the store from longtime operator C.D. Shirley, whose family had operated the store at 469 High Point Terrace since 1971.

Shirley closed the store in April because of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to sell.

James has been in the grocery business for nearly 50 years, and serves as the chairman of the Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association and the Vice Chair for the Mid-South Food Bank. He said high Point Grocery was similar to the store where he started his career, and his company had served it as a food wholesaler.

“We are excited to continue serving the High Point Terrace neighborhood and

community in the coming weeks after minor renovations are made,” James said. “High Point Grocery is a treasure of the neighborhood, and we’re thrilled that C.D. is willing to allow us to continue its legacy.”

No other changes to the overall business will occur, and James is hopeful that former

High Point employees will return to work at the store.

The new owners say they hope to have the store re-stocked and back open by mid-August. No major changes to the store are planned, and they hope former employees will come back to work.