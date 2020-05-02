Case count rises as phase one begins in Shelby County Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department continues to report more COVID-19 cases as phase one of reopening the local economy is set to begin Monday.

As of Saturday, there are 2,654 cases across the county. Of that number, 1,392 people have recovered from the virus, 53 people have died and 1,209 people still have it.

Last week, Shelby County and Memphis leaders announced the area would slowly begin reopening on Monday even though some of the criteria to begin phase one has not been met.

Memphis City leaders listed the criteria that needed to be met, in order to begin phase one, on the City’s website.

As of Saturday, all of the criteria except ICU bed hospitalization and the average daily test capacity outside of hospitals met phase one requirements.

WREG spoke with Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and asked if the criteria for opening had changed but he didn’t directly answer.

“We will continue to be vigilant, this process will go on for a very long time,” Harris said. “But we’ve gotta take advice from our healthcare professionals and they perceive a downward trend.”

Bartlett and Collierville leaders broke the county’s reopening plans by saying businesses like hair salons were allowed to reopen May 6 as long as they follow Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines, which were announced last week.

In the Memphis Metropolitan area, Tipton county is reporting 98 cases, DeSoto County, Mississippi is dealing with 293 cases and Crittenden County, Arkansas has 188 cases.