Case against Lorenzen Wright’s accused killer among those still in limbo due to pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The case against the man accused of killing NBA basketball player Lorenzen Wright was reset on Monday. As WREG has learned, it’s one of the many cases that have had to be rescheduled after the Supreme Court deemed it unsafe to hold jury trials amid a pandemic.

According to Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee, the local court usually hears 200 criminal cases like Billy Ray Turner’s each year. In 2020, they’ve only done 20, leading to a massive backup for when trials resume.

At this time, they can only do bond hearings and take guilty pleas.

Coffee said they’re looking at possibly resuming trials in January, but that, he admitted, is optimistic. Not only must it be deemed safe to resume trials, they must also have the space. Currently, they are renovating the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the Criminal Justice Center to hold court.

As for the case against Turner, Coffee said his case will be reset to Tuesday, February 16.

Cases have already been reset for those individuals who are currently out of custody who were scheduled to appear in the General Sessions Criminal Court Divisions from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31.

Sherra Wright, Turner’s co-defendant and Wright’s ex-wife, pleaded guilty to facilitation last summer and was sentenced to 30 years.

Turner has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings.