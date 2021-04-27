Carvana to host hiring event Tuesday, Wednesday

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Carvana will be holding a hiring event this week to find new workers for the growing West Memphis site.

The hiring event will take place Tuesday, April 27, and Wednesday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Those interested in participating must register in advance here.

The company said they are looking to hire automotive technicians, auto body and paint professional, car detailers and lot attendants with varying levels of experience from entry level to master/ASE-certified. The shifts will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.