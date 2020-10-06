Carvana to hire 500 people at West Memphis Inspection Center

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Carvana is looking to hire 500 people at its West Memphis Inspection Center starting Tuesday.
Positions include entry-level inventory associates, automotive technicians, and autobody and paint technicians.
The hiring fair will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Eugene Woods Civic Center on Polk Avenue. Interviews will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Carvana said it’s looking to hire on the spot.
For more information on jobs available with Carvana, click here.
