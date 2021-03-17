Cars flooded outside St. Jude when drainage system backs up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The water came up quickly Wednesday afternoon outside St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at one point, crossing the one-foot mark according to several witnesses.

Stormwater along with a foul-smelling grayish sludge bubbled out of at least two manholes at the corner of Third Street and Shadyac, leaving a trail of what appeared to be toilet paper in its wake and at least four flooded cars.

Marko Radic said he tried driving down Third Street thinking that the water was no more than a couple of inches but soon found himself sitting in more than a foot of water.

He said he’s been told his car is likely totaled.

“The seats were covered. I was sitting in water basically,” said Radic.

The intersection of Third and AW Willis also flooded and water bubbled out of a manhole there.

Despite what the water smelled and looked like, the city says it didn’t contain sewage as some had speculated.

A city spokesperson said a nearby drainage ditch overflowed due to Wednesday’s heavy downpour and caused the excess water to back up from manholes.

The spokesperson said it happens frequently on Third Street during heavy rain events.

The city said it received 83 calls about flooding Wednesday.