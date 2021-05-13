Carrier Collierville plant to hold second open interview event May 15

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored by: Carrier

Hiring Full Time at Carrier

Carrier is now hiring for full time Assembly Operators to start immediately in Collierville, TN! Starting pay for this position is $16.14 with growth potential over time.

Carrier is a world leader in heating, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Our organization is built upon world-class manufacturing facilities that produce our industry leading products. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and are looking for an opportunity to develop your operations career, then we have a great opportunity for you.

  • Full Time Positions
  • Competitive Pay & Benefits
  • Sign-On Bonus
  • Climate Controlled Factory

Apply now at Carrier.com/Collierville or text “COOLAIR” to 24251.


Open House Hiring Event

Carrier will be hosting open interviews at their Collierville facility on Saturday, May 15, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Starting pay is $16.14 per hour.

Open Interviews: Saturday, May 15

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location:                
Carrier
97 S Byhalia Rd
Collierville, TN 38017

Carrier offers competitive pay, medical, dental, vision insurance, paid employee life insurance, retirement savings plan, tuition assistance, employee referral bonuses for current employees, discounts, and a generous year-end holiday time-off schedule.

We welcome applicants who want to be a part of our global, industry-renowned brand.

