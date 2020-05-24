Carjacking suspect arrested after police chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing carjacking charges after leading police on chase last week.

Marcus Love is facing several charges including carjacking, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

According to arrest records, a man was sitting inside a car at a gas station at Knight Arnold Road and Hickory Hill Road on May 17 when two men in black hoodies walked up to the car.

The victim says one of the men pointed a gun and told him to get out of the car. The suspects then jumped inside and took off.

On May 18, officers spotted the stolen car on East Holmes Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle sped off, hitting two vehicles before a crash at Airways and East Holmes. The people inside took off on foot and were arrested by police after a short chase.

Love is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The other two people who were the car with Love are juveniles. It is not clear if they have been charged in connection to the carjacking.