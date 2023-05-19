MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was carjacked in the airport after pulling over for a flat tire.

It happened Wednesday night in the 3500 block of Lamar. Police said the victim pulled into the parking lot of Sips Wines & Spirits after he realized his tire was flat.

3500 block of Lamar

While waiting for the tire to be fixed, the victim said he was approached by two men who pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of his vehicle.

The victim said he got out of his car, and the two men drove off in it. Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

Managers of Sips Wine & Spirits said police looked over footage from their store but said the carjacking happened out of the view of their cameras. Police have released footage of the suspects who were caught on camera at another location.

If you recognize them or have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.