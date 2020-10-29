Car theft suspect found hiding in truck bed after fleeing police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A residential street in the Annesdale section of South Memphis was swarming with police Wednesday afternoon as they attempted to locate several car theft suspects.



All of them got away except for one who was discovered hiding in the bed of a truck parked in a Dorothy Place driveway, according to witnesses.



“I just heard them yelling, like, you know, ‘Get up, get up, get up!’ and I looked out the window and I just see them pulling the man out the truck and then them taking him,” said Skyla, 16, who watched from her bedroom window as police descended on her father’s truck.



“My daughter was hollering and screaming, like, ‘Someone’s in your truck, someone’s in the truck,'” said Skyla’s father Mike.

Police said they began a foot chase after locating a stolen vehicle on the 500 block of South Camilla around 2:45 p.m.One suspect was captured on Dorothy Place just before 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses say he ran through several backyards, hopping fences and taking off outer layers of clothing possibly in an attempt to disguise his appearance.

They said he then crawled under a tarp in the bed of Mike’s truck.

“That really scared me because, you know, the level of protection especially with someone like that dangerous around. He’s right there in the back of my truck, you know, in my backyard,” said Mike.

Police haven’t released the suspect’s name. They also haven’t said how many other suspects they’re looking for.