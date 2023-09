MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a car smashed into a jewelry store in East Memphis.

The suspect(s) rammed a car into Mufasa Memphis Jewler on Getwell Road. MPD responded around 2:30 a.m.

As of now, it is unknown how much, if any, merchandise was taken.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide details as they become available.