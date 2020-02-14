Car slams into Hickory Hill Circle K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big mess was left behind after a car slammed into the side of a local Circle K overnight.

It happened at the store located at the corner of Winchester and Germantown in Hickory Hill.

The business was open when the car hit the building and customers were inside. We spoke with one man who said he heard the boom and saw stuff flying from store shelves.

"There's trash everywhere, you know. Coffee grounds, cream, sugar. It's just messed up. Yeah, it is. Just messed up completely, yeah it is. They almost came through the whole store."

No one was hurt.

WREG was told the driver and the people with him got out of the vehicle and ran after the crash.

The business said despite the damage and the gaping hole in the side of the building, they will remain open Friday.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.