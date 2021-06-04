One person injured, car riddled with bullets after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left a long stretch of Crump Boulevard blocked overnight.



Police discovered a car riddled with bullets around 11 p.m. Thursday at the Valero near Crump and Walnut. One person was taken to the hospital.

Atlanta files show investigators detected ‘deception’ in Davis’s testimony

Authorities blocked Crump for several blocks, stretching all the way over to East Street after dozens of people showed up to see what was going on.

WREG reached out to the Memphis Police Department for more information and are still waiting to hear back.