Car crashes into Orange Mound homes, killing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead after crashing into two houses early Monday in Orange Mound.

Police said the driver lost control and careened into the houses in the 600 block of Josephine Street.

Many who gathered at the scene around midnight blamed police, saying officers were chasing the man when he crashed.

But police insist no police were involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash and said they were not chasing the driver. They also said there were no reports of shots fired before the crash.