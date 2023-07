MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a car accident on Wednesday in Cordova.

According to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at the 100 block of Houston Levee Road in east Shelby County.

The accident reportedly happened around 8:00 a.m. and one male was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This accident is still under investigation.