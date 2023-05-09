MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police chase involving a stolen car ended in a wreck that closed an exit ramp on I-240 at Mt. Moriah on Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say at 2:50 they spotted a Chrysler 200 at Kirby and Highway 385. The car had been reported stolen and was believed to have been used in other crimes.

Officers pursued the Chrysler, and the suspects wrecked on the exit ramp at Mt. Moriah and I-240. The Mt. Moriah exit ramp to I-240 westbound in East Memphis is closed.

Two suspects bailed out and were detained after a brief foot chase.

No injuries were reported from the crash, and no charges have been filed, but police say they are investigating.