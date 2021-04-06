Car caught on camera doing stunts after Easter carjacking, victim says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nutbush woman said her car was captured on camera doing burnouts in the middle of a street after it was taken from her at gunpoint Easter Sunday.

After celebrating her dog’s birthday, Karen said she, her boyfriend and her eight-year-old sister were installing new carpet in her 2014 Dodge Charger parked outside her parents’ home around 5:30 p.m.

“We were installing with our backs facing the street,” Karen said.

That’s when an armed man approached.

“Next thing you know, we hear, ‘Don’t move! Put your hands up!’” she said.

Karen said the suspect, who appeared to be nervous, demanded the keys to the Charger.

“He was like shaking and I’m like, he’s gonna shoot, he’s gonna shoot,” she said.

Initially, she said the suspect pointed the gun at her eight-year-old sister.

“I’m like, ‘Oh no, and I kind of got in front of her,’” she said.

Karen said the gunman then turned his attention to her boyfriend and put the gun to his head.

“Like close, not even like an inch where it was like literally on his forehead, touching his forehead,” she said.

The suspect eventually retrieved the keys from the back seat and took off followed by a black Hyundai, which Karen believes may have been involved in the robbery. After posting about it online, she said she was shocked when people began flooding her with messages saying they had spotted her car.

“A lot of people were sending me a lot of the dude just cruising around Poplar,” Karen said.

She also got a video showing the white Charger, with its distinctive ‘RT’ label on the sides and black gas door, doing donuts on a street. Several men can be seen hanging out of the windows.

Karen then spotted her car herself while she was out driving.

“I clearly saw his face and I was like, ‘yeah, that’s him. That’s my car. He still has the RT on the side,” she said.

“He had the nerve to be doing donuts, like, with other friends and he got recorded. It’s just like he doesn’t care. He just wants to get caught.”

If you spot the Charger, you can call police at 901-528-CASH.