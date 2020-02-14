Two people dead after fiery Midtown crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after a fiery crash at the intersection of East Parkway and Central Avenue early Friday morning.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told a woman in a Honda Accord was sitting at the light when a black Cadillac hit her from behind, pushing both cars some 300 feet.

Her car then caught on fire.

Authorities told WREG the driver of the Cadillac was likely speeding, but everything is still under investigation.

Video from the scene showed that the vehicle that caught on fire suffered severe damage from the crash. The front section was also completely charred from the flames.

The accident shut down the northbound lanes of East Parkway and the westbound lanes of Central Avenue.

Authorities initially said three people were killed in the crash, but later released a corrected statement saying that only two had been killed.

🚨Please avoid the intersection of East Pkwy @ Central Ave. Bad crash. Two cars involved. One car caught fire. Ambulance still on scene. Take Union or Southern to go EB/WB and Cooper or Hollywood if you need to go NB/SB. pic.twitter.com/1XKQ5pwttg — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 14, 2020