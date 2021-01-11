Capitol police officer cited by Trump was former University of Memphis student

An American flag flies at half-staff above the White House in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the Capitol Police officers who died after the violence in Washington last week had been a student at the University of Memphis, a university spokesman confirmed.

Howard Liebengood earned a degree in Sports Commerce from the U of M and was a student of Dr. Richard Irwin. He took in-person classes and then took classes online after moving to Washington, D.C., the U of M said. It is unclear what years Liebengood attended.

President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for two U.S. Capitol Police officers who have died since last Wednesday’s violent protests at the Capitol

Trump cited Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Liebengood in his proclamation.

Liebengood, 51, had been assigned to the Senate Division and was with the department since 2005. He is the son of a former Senate sergeant-at-arms.

“Officer Liebengood was a patriot who dedicated his life to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve, work in and visit this temple of our Democracy. His passing is a great tragedy that compounds the horror of this past week,” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

Authorities announced the death of Liebengood on Sunday. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events. Capitol Police told CBS News that Liebengood’s death was a “line-of-duty” death.