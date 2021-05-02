Candlelight vigil held Sunday for 10-year-old girl killed in Raleigh stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the 10-year-old little girl who was allegedly stabbed to death by her own mother.

Family members have identified the child as Kamari Reed. Her mother, Lawrencia Reed, is facing facing a first degree murder charge and an attempted murder charge for stabbing her sister.

WREG-TV spoke to a family member at the vigil for the 10-year-old.

Kamari’s aunt, Tykitta, tells WREG-TV they are hurt, angry, confused, and mostly saddened after losing 10-year-old Kamari.

Tykitta said the family still doesn’t know why her sister allegedly took her daughter’s life, but she says right now, they’re just focusing on staying strong as a family.

“That girl was special mane. That smile right there. That girl was special,” Kamari’s father said.

Filled with emotion and heartache, this father grieves the loss of his 10-year-old daughter during her candlelight vigil.

“I know she’s in a better place. I know she’s looking down on me,” Kamari’s father said.

Memphis Police say the child, who family identifies as Kamari Reed, was allegedly stabbed by her mother 29-year-old Lawrencia Reed Friday night at the Huntington Hills Apartments in Raleigh.

Neighbors say they saw Kamari run out the apartment unit scared for her life before collapsing outside.

Police say she later died at the hospital.

“I’ve never seen her in a bad place. I loved that girl with everything in me. That was my shadow. If you see Kamari, you see me,” Tykitta Franklin, Kamari’s aunt, said.

Franklin, described the 10-year-old as a funny, kind, and bubbly child that got along with everyone.

Franklin said her niece leaves behind two brothers.

She said despite initial reports by Memphis Police, only two people were injured that night. Her niece Kamari and her other sister Akeria Reed who’s now recovering in the hospital.

“First she was not stable. She had to be resuscitated. She has been stabbed 13 times,” Franklin said.

Franklin said her sister was set to graduate from kingsbury high in the next couple of weeks. However, she said the opportunity for her sister to walk across the stage has now been stripped away.

“She’s confused as to why her best friend did this to her. My sister is her best friend,” Franklin said.

Franklin said the entire family is just shocked by what happened. She said at the moment, they do not know what led to the events on Friday night.

She said from her understanding, Lawrencia was admitted to a mental health institution for evaluation, and they have not made contact.

“An innocent child is gone and nobody knows the reason why. Nobody knows anything. We’re just all feeding off the emotion that an innocent person died,” Franklin said.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with funeral arrangements and hospital bills. You can access the GoFundMe by clicking here.