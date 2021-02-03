Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

Supporters of President Donald Trump wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

TORONTO — The Canadian government has designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity, saying they played a “pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The Proud Boys is a far-right, extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies. The group has faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the former Trump administration’s policies and was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

On that day, “leaders of the group planned their participation by setting out objectives, issuing instructions, and directing members during the insurrection,” Canadian officials said. “The leader of the Proud Boys was arrested two days before the insurrection as part of a stated effort by U.S. law enforcement to apprehend individuals who were planning to travel to the D.C. area with intentions to cause violence.”

Twelve other groups and individuals were added to the list including Atomwaffen Division, the Base and the Russian Imperial Movement.