Can plexiglass help prevent the spread of COVID-19? We ask an expert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During Wednesday night’s debate you might notice a clear plastic barrier separating Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

The plexiglass comes after the White House has become a COVID-19 hotspot. But how much protection does that plexiglass really offer?

It’s been popping up at stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. All Kroger grocery stores in the Mid-South have it separating customers from cashiers. Masks are also required in the stores.

“It’s an extra layer of precaution basically and one that’s been working for us,” said Teresa Dickerson, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Delta Division.

How effective those barriers are in stopping the spread of COVID-19 comes down to distance, said Baptist Memorial infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld.

“Probably in some cases it can, in a lot of cases it doesn’t,” Threlkeld said. “If you’re talking about being near someone and they’re potentially sneezing or spraying larger droplets at you, then it can block those droplets in the sense of just coming at you in that way we wear face shields in the hospital.”

So in addition to wearing masks, the extra layer helps to prevent someone close to you from sneezing on you, exposing your eyes or other places.

It’s helpful in that way, but probably not as good at preventing airflow in enclosed places, Threlkeld said.

He said any level of extra protection is important.

“The better social distancing you have, probably the less necessary the plexiglass will be,” Threlkeld said.