Camping in Tennessee’s state parks increase during pandemic

marshmallow on a stick being roasted over a camping fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Camping at Tennessee’s state parks is reaching historic highs during the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials say state parks saw more than 62,000 camping nights sold in October. That’s a one-month record for camping stays in the parks system.

It eclipses the mark of more than 57,000 camping nights set in June 2020. November saw more than 36,000 camping nights sold, the highest total ever for the month.

The department says the increase in camping stays is “driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.” Tennessee State Parks operate more than 3,000 campsites.