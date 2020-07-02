Camp at KROC Center canceled after employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of campers at the Salvation Army KROC Center are having to find a new place to go this week after a camp employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s kind of quiet. I saw someone walking out. They were taking precautions. They had hand sanitizer.”

Tonya Collins is an educator and a frequent visitor to the North Parkway center. She said hearing the camp is temporarily suspended ushers in mixed feelings.

“I know the importance of children getting out, having activities. I find that it saddens me because it’s not only them but also their parents.”

Collins said knowing the camp is making safety for campers and others here at the center a priority is something she agrees with.

WREG was told the camp employee who tested positive worked June 22. While the camp is closed, the area utilized by campers is going through deep cleaning.

Camp leaders said they have contacted all co-workers who may have come into contact with the positive employee so they too can self-quarantine too.

The camp will remain closed until at least July 8.