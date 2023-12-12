MEMPHIS – As the Tiger football team gears up for its showdown with Iowa State in the Autozone Liberty Bowl later this month, another player puts his name in the transfer portal.

This time it’s defensive back Cameron Smith, who made his intentions known on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night.

Smith leaves Memphis after three years, 32 games and 13 career starts. He led the Tigers defense this year in interceptions with three.

Smith is the fourth Tiger and third starter to put his name in the portal.