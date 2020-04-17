Calls to suicide prevention hotlines rise from February to March in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WSMV) — World-wide pandemic. Unemployment. Self Isolation.

It’s no surprise that calls for help increased from February to March, according to data reviewed by News4 Investigates.

Data provided by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network show that in January, calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline from Tennessee hovered at 3,172, then dipped to 2,795 in February, and rose again in March to 3,106.

Compared to March 2019, though, when the calls reached 3,711, the number in March 2020 is actually down.

But Misty Leitsch, interim executive director for the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network, said that is likely because the social distancing in March 2020 shut down the state, and that they expect the numbers to rise in the months to come because of ongoing isolations and loneliness.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse shows numbers for the crisis text line also increased from 90 in February to 105 in March.

The data for the calls to the statewide crisis line are not yet available for March.

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, who is the co-founder of PsychHub, spoke via remote during Metro’s daily coronavirus task force press conference Tuesday, warning that calls to suicide prevention hotlines have increased 800%.

“The tragedy of COVID-19 is that it exasperates the already prevalent addiction and mental health crisis,” Kennedy said.

Mental health experts said this is the time for all people to be honest about their mental health and to realize there are a myriad of resources available to help.

“This is the time that people struggle – that’s OK – and need to realize that it won’t be forever, it’s a temporary state,” said Marjorie Morrison, CEO of PsychHub.

PsychHub, based in Nashville, promotes online services for mental health, featuring videos of how to navigate COVID-19 problems, from isolation to trouble sleeping. psychhub.com/covid-19

Lisa Robison, director of the medical examiner office in Nashville, said deaths since February and March are still be investigated and classified, so it’s too soon to tell if lives have been lost to suicide since the coronavirus crisis began.