Call-A-Thon to raise money for Salvation Army’s red kettles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With just days left until Christmas, the Salvation Army is closing in on this year’s fundraising goal of $901,000. And now, they’ve added another way to donate.

The Salvation Army is using a telephone, that’s right a call-a-thon, starting Monday through Christmas Eve, a different and safe way for you to donate to help your neighbors in need.

“The Salvation Army is challenged to raise funds in a safe way,” Major Marion Platt, the area’s commander, said. “And so the Salvation Army has come up with an idea that people can give from their safety of their own home by calling and giving their contribution through the telephone.”

The best part, all donations made during the call-a-thon are matched every day up $25,000.

“I know it’s looking very promising,” Major Marion Platt said.

It looks promising because despite so many more facing hard times during the pandemic, the Mid-South remains generous. Take this donation for an example, that sparkly ring dropped in a bucket in Germantown by an anonymous donor earlier this month, with a note attached: help the poor.

“Not really sure what we were looking at until we went and got it appraised at Sissy Log Cabin,” Major Marion Platt said.

And Major Marion Platt says he found out the ring is 100 years old and worth over $6,000.

“Whoever this person is, we want them to know we are so grateful of them thinking of the salvation army in such a critical year,” Major Marion Platt said.

Critical in deed, that ring will truly help. And Platt hopes the call-a-thon will too being that extra push to reach their goal.

“So they can share the blessings received,” Major Marion Platt said.

And it’s super easy all you have to do is dial that number you see there on your screen, 90-543-8586 between 4 and 6:30 p.m., Monday through Christmas Eve. Again, all those donations are matched up to $25,000.

Other ways to donate are below:

You can also donate online by clicking here.

You can text a donation by sending “Kettle901” to 7-1-7-7-7.

Or you can donate in person — at most major retailers.