California sues Tennessee-based company, saying it misled consumers and broke laws protecting patients

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s attorney general and local officials say the nation’s largest senior living home operator misled consumers on quality ratings and broke laws intended to protect patients.

The accusations in a lawsuit filed Monday center on Brookdale Senior Living Inc.‘s 10 California-based skilled nursing facilities. The suit says Brookdale failed to give at least 30 days notice and failed to adequately prepare patients to be discharged or transferred. The suit says Brookdale also gave false information to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that it uses to award care ratings.

The Tennessee-based company operates in 43 states. It says it is dedicated to providing quality care and denied any fraudulent conduct.