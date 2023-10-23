ANDERSON, Calif. – Police in California arrested a woman early Saturday morning and learned she was wanted on a kidnapping warrant out of Arkansas.

Officials with the Anderson (Calif.) Police Department said officers were called to perform a welfare check on a woman in a vehicle with six children just after midnight local time, citing “bizarre behavior” being displayed by the woman.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the woman, identified as 36-year-old Trista Fullerton of Rogers, in the parking lot of a restaurant in a Dodge pickup with Arkansas plates.

California police arrest Arkansas woman accused of kidnapping eight children

Police learned that there was a felony arrest warrant in Fullerton’s name out of Arkansas for the abduction of eight children and took her into custody.

During an interview, investigators said Fullerton told them the remaining children were at a home in the Cottonwood, Calif., area. Deputies were able to find those children and take them into custody.

Investigators said Fullerton is the biological mother of all eight children but noted that all of the children were in foster care and that Fullerton had lost custodial rights. Authorities said investigators believed she kidnapped the children from their foster families then went halfway across the country with them.

The children were released into the care of the Shasta County Children and Family Services so they could be returned to their guardians in Arkansas.

Fullerton was booked into the Shasta County (California) jail in connection to her warrant out of Arkansas. She is currently being held without bail.