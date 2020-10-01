An alleged drug suspect runs from police and was hit and killed by vehicle near Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A section of eastbound Highway 78 (near Hacks Cross Road) near Olive Branch, Mississippi, is closed late Wednesday night, as police are working an accident.

According to an official with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s office, DCSO made a traffic stop and took a man into custody. DCSO said the man slipped out of the handcuffs and ran.

DCSO said a K-9 unit caught the man, but the individual ran away again, but into traffic and was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Additionally, DCSO said the man is from California and had 30 pounds of marijuana in his car.

This is a developing story.