TULSA, Okla. – It was a rough road trip to Tulsa Thursday night for the Tigers with the only real bright spot being a win in the U of M’s conference opener.

After the game, plane problems forced the Tigers to stay overnight in Tulsa. They did not arrive back in Memphis until late Friday afternoon.

Then there’s the injury to guard Caleb Mills. Mills took this hard spill just minutes before halftime. Mills immediately writhed in pain and was helped off the court by Penny Hardaway and the team’s training staff. Mills was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

This wasn’t a case of slipping on a wet spot. Hardaway said postgame that Mills’ left knee just gave out. Hardaway says things don’t look good for the fifth-year transfer.

It’s an injury that definitely took a toll on his teammates, as well.

“He was out there on the table just crying his eyes out. It’s hard for his teammates to look at that because he’s a fifth-year senior that came here to do things differently and wants to finish his career out on a high note. Then end up getting what could be a season-ending injury, with the way that we’re playing,” Hardaway said. “That was tough on everybody. It’s still hard to watch your brother down there. I mean, he was crying. I know he feels like his season is over. So I mean that doesn’t sit well with the guys.”

While Mills undergoes further tests, the Tigers will be without him as they are back home Sunday afternoon, putting their seven-game winning streak on the line against SMU.