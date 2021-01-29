C Spire investing $1 billion to bring internet to 200,000 in Mississippi, Alabama

RIDGELAND, Miss. — C Spire is investing $1 billion over the next three years to deploy 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.
The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi’s residential premises. It will deliver ultra-fast 5G service to nearly 600 sites — representing over 60% of the state, according to a press release.
In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said the investment will support the advancement of education, health care, technology and small businesses in the state.