C Spire investing $1 billion to bring internet to 200,000 in Mississippi, Alabama

A C-Spire logo looms above its corporate offices in Ridgeland, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The privately owned technology and mobile telecommunications company announced Thursday, the expansion of the Mississippi Optical Network — the state’s research and development program that will now offer a fiber network, increased internet speeds and boosted capacity to all 15 community colleges in an era of remote learning and online classes. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

RIDGELAND, Miss. — C Spire is investing $1 billion over the next three years to deploy 5G wireless technology and all-fiber Gigabit broadband internet to more than 200,000 homes and businesses in Mississippi and Alabama.

The project is expected to bring all-fiber infrastructure to within 1,000 feet of half of Mississippi’s residential premises. It will deliver ultra-fast 5G service to nearly 600 sites — representing over 60% of the state, according to a press release.

In a statement, Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said the investment will support the advancement of education, health care, technology and small businesses in the state.