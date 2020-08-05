Bystander jumps into action to save teen shot at Memphis gas pump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman with no medical training relied on her instincts to save an 18-year-old man who was shot at a northeast Memphis gas station Friday night.

It was her first time volunteering at a needle exchange behind the Shell gas station in the 1500 block of Sycamore View. It was also her first time saving a life.

“Now I have nightmares. I’m dealing with PTSD. I’m dealing with seeing that kid’s face over and over,” said Stephanie, who didn’t want her last name used.

She said the man fell out of the driver’s seat of an SUV parked at a gas pump after he was shot four times.

“The only thing that I could see was that that little boy’s life was in danger,” she said.

Stephanie said onlookers refused her pleas for help, so she did the only thing she could think of.

“I just started ripping off my clothes. I ripped off my t-shirt, and I stuffed it on the little boy’s — on his sides — and I ripped of his belt, and I started making a tourniquet,” she said.

For minutes that felt like hours, she said she did everything she could to keep the young man stable.

“When I was sitting there looking at him, he was like, ‘Are you an angel? Are you here to send me home with God?'” Stephanie said. “I was like, ‘No, I’m here to save your life, bud.'”

It’s all the more impressive when you consider the fact Stephanie had never applied aid before in her life.

“When the cops got there, I thought they was gonna take over, so I was like, ‘You’re gonna take over, right?’ They was like, ‘No. You’re doing a great job,” she said.

“Hopefully, if this ever happens to anybody else, if anybody ever sees that, they react just like I did,” she added.

The victim is now listed in stable condition at Regional Medical Center. His sister told WREG he should be released later this week.

Police declined to confirm a motive for the shooting, saying they were still investigating.

They’ve made no arrests.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.