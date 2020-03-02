Byhalia police department announces death of Police Chief Gary Looney

BYHALIA, Miss. — The Byhalia Police Department announced the passing of Police Chief Gary Looney.

According to the Holly Springs Funeral Home, the 60-year-old began his career in law enforcement at the age of 18. He served the Byhalia community for 12 years before his death on Sunday.

He leaves behind a wife of 27 years, children and grandchildren, as well as his brothers and sisters in blue.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Holly Springs. The funeral will be held the next day at 10 a.m.