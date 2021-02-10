By the numbers: 1994 Ice Storm vs. 2021 Ice Storm

A tree in a Midtown yard is weighed down by ice during the 1994 ice storm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early projections show the Mid-South could be dealing with one of the worst winter storms in recent years. But how bad does it compare to the worst ice storm in the area’s history?

The weather is supposed to take a turn Wednesday night, and many are wondering where this storm stands in comparison to the 1994 Ice Storm.

Wednesday is the 27-year anniversary of the ice storm of 1994. Experts don’t believe this week’s weather will be that bad, but it could bring similar issues. The 1994 ice storm that struck the Mid-South was absolutely devastating, making roadways undriveable and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.

“The damage was so incredible that crews really couldn’t get out to repair things for several things, because it was so bad,” said Tim Simpson, Channel 3 Weather Expert.

Experts say the freezing temps and winter weather expected for the next week do not project to be that damaging, but the potential ice and freezing rain could pose similar types of problems.

“This storm has the potential to be a real nightmare for the homeowner and for those in the tree service, you’re going to be busy,” Simpson said.

Utility companies like MLGW and Entergy serve millions of customers, and they’re already preparing before the first raindrop lands.

“We are staging crews strategically throughout our service areas so that they are nearby and ready as soon as possible,” said Brandi Hinkle, communications specialist for Entergy.

But they also understand how devastating a large, lengthy power outage would be in 2021, with many adults working from home, and many students learning remotely.

“We do have data that shows that internet usage was up about 20 percent for most customers,” Hinkle said.

While it’s not expected to match the ice storm of 1994, officials said it’s inevitable that areas around the Mid-South lose power, and they encourage residents to take precautions before the going gets tough.

“You could go for an extended period of time, so we want you to go ahead, and do what you can to fortify your home,” Hinkle said.

If you need a list of ways to prep your home, click here.