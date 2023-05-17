MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first full-service hotel in Southaven, Mississippi is set to open in 2025, according to the city’s mayor, Darren Musselwhite.

In a Facebook post, the mayor explained that the skyline-changing hotel would connect to a newly expanded convention center at the Landers Center. The $65 million development will have seven floors and 240 rooms.

Set on six acres, the hotel will have several accommodations, including a 3,500 square feet meeting space, a fitness room and a resort-style swimming pool that will feature a lazy river.

Construction for the hotel will start in the third quarter of 2023, Musselwhite said. It’s projected to finish in 2025.

The mayor added, “I believe, without a doubt, that this project will become the most significant development for Desoto County’s future currently in existence.”