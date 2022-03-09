Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
48°
LIVE NOW
WREG Daybreak
Sign Up
Memphis
48°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
2023 Memphis murder and homicide map
Restaurant Report Card
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Manhunt Monday
Tyre Nichols
Gun Safe Memphis
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics from The Hill
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
WREG Mobile Apps
Newsletters
Press Releases
Weather
Memphis Weather Hourly & 7 Day Forecast
Weather News Updates
Memphis Weather Radar
School closings and delays
Enter School Closing Information
Weather Alerts
Weather Call
Watch
Stream Newscasts
Breaking News Live Stream
WREG TV Schedule
Latest Videos from News 3
Pass It On
Bright Spot
Community Changers
3 Good Minutes
Sports
Grizzlies
Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
University of Mississippi
Jobs
Post a Job
Find a Job
Traffic / Gas
Gas Price Tracker – Cheapest gas around Memphis
Contests and Fun
Remarkable Women
Tennessee Lottery College Basketball Bracket Challenge
Nominate An Educator of the Week
Educator of the Week
Knowledge Bowl
About
Contact Us
People
Jobs At WREG
Community Calendar
EEO Report – WREG and WJKT
Closed captioning help
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
The History Of WREG-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Press releases
RAMCO TODAY Homeowner Interest Form
Top Press releases Headlines
Most read on WREG.com
Parents, baby killed in Whitehaven crash
Nearly 30 cars broken into near U of M south campus
Teen speaks about legal battle with Ja Morant
Thieves cut power, steal cars and cash from car lots
Armed suspect captured after Southaven search
Read More Top Stories
Investigations
Homicides in 2022: Police data shows who, what, why
Memphis seeks a ‘blueprint’ for police reform
How departments can help protect officers mental …
Deer carcass dumping case heads to court
County commissioner wants Halbert to step down
Hundreds of deer carcasses dumped in North Memphis
Juveniles committing crimes while wearing monitors
Supervisor in Tyre Nichols case retired a day before …
Grizzlies
Ja Morant’s Game 2 status against Lakers in question
Ja in ‘Jeopardy’ for game two versus Lakers
Grizzlies drop game one against Lakers, behind 31 …
Grizzlies eager to hear ” Whoop That Trick” during …
Grizzlies embrace challenge versus Lebron and Lakers
Not everyone buying into the hype of Grizzlies-Lakers
Grizzlies’ Morant files countersuit against teen
Schedule set for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
More Grizzlies News
Memphis Tigers
Memphis basketball top recruit Mikey Williams arrested
Penny Hardaway loses top assistant to Texas
Former Lady Vol’ Alex Simmons introduced as Memphis …
Davis and Williams repping the Tigers at Portsmouth
Hardaway and the Tigers land fourth commitment from …
Tigers guard Keonte Kennedy enters transfer portal
Caleb Mills picks Penny and the Tigers
Memphis Tigers name next women’s basketball head …
More Memphis Tigers News
Don't Miss
Road to Recovery: How you can help tornado survivors
Photo from tornado-ravaged home travels over 100 …
TN Disaster Unemployment Assistance now available
Schedule set for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
Beale Street Music Festival 2023 lineup
Trending Stories
Parents, baby killed in Whitehaven crash
Nearly 30 cars broken into near U of M south campus
Teen speaks about legal battle with Ja Morant
Thieves cut power, steal cars and cash from car lots
Armed suspect captured after Southaven search
Memphis Local Events