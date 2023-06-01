MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hard Rock Cafe on Beale Street has filed a notice to close its doors, leaving multiple people without jobs.

According to the labor department, the restaurant plans to close on July 30. The total number of affected workers is 52.

WREG reached out to the restaurant for a statement. They said the following:

“In July 2023, the lease for Hard Rock Cafe Memphis, located at 126 Beale Street, will expire. The location will permanently close as a result. We are currently expanding operations in 50 locations within the next five years and are open to having another location within the Memphis market if the right space can be identified.”

Hard Rock Cafe has been on Beale Street since 1997. It has had two different locations on the popular street.