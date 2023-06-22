MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday it has conditionally offered a loan up to $9.2 billion to support the construction of Ford Motor Company’s Blue Oval SK manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The DOE called the loan “the largest single federal investment ever made in the automotive industry.”

The six-acre Blue Oval City facility under construction near Memphis, in Haywood County, Tennessee, is set to produce Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup and EV battery components for Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford has invested $5.6 billion in the plant, which is scheduled to begin production in 2025, employing about 6,000 people in West Tennessee with thousands more spin-off jobs, according to the company. Ford is partnering with Korean company SK Innovation for the production of batteries.

The battery plant at Blue Oval City in Tennessee will have the ability to produce more than 40 gigawatts of power annually, the company said. One gigawatt is enough to power a medium-sized city.

“Expanding domestic production of American-made batteries is critical to reaching the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals to have EVs represent at least 50% of all new car sales in the U.S. by 2030, reach net-zero electricity by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050,” the DOE said in a release.

The loan is not yet final. Before DOE issues a final loan, the Blue Oval SK project must meet several critical milestones and certain conditions, the department said.

Ford Motor Company marks its 120th anniversary this month.