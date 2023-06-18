MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (BUSINESS WIRE) — For the second year in a row, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has been named the #1 Most Trusted Nonprofit in the Most Trusted Brands of 2023 report by brand intelligence platform Morning Consult.

Morning Consult conducts an annual survey asking consumers which brands they trust the most. This year, the company surveyed more than 4,000 U.S. adults about their perceptions of 50 different nonprofit brands. St. Jude emerged the highest on three brand metrics on the survey: awareness, trust, and donation behavior.

“It’s so vitally important for nonprofits to earn and sustain the trust of the public and the generous donors who support their missions, which is why we are so honored to be named the most trusted nonprofit brand for the second year in a row in Morning Consult’s annual report,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We are deeply grateful for the trust our dedicated supporters and partners have placed in us for more than six decades and don’t take it for granted. Thanks to them, we are able to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live.”

To learn about St. Jude, visit stjude.org.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.