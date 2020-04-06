Car wash still open after Memphis mayor orders it to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Buntyn business is still open after it was told by the city to shut down due to the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Jim Strickland said Monday that one business had been ordered to close by inspectors for not following health orders to close.

But WREG found the Soft Cloth Car Wash on Southern Avenue was still open, with a line of customers outside.

Strickland extended his executive order to last through April 21. The order says people are to stay at home and non-essential businesses must close. Law enforcement and code officials will continue to make sure people and businesses comply.

“It has been given an order to shut down,” Strickland said.

He said the car wash did not listen and still is not listening. The mayor’s staff said city crews would check out the situation.

WREG tried to contact the owner and a woman on the phone said they did not know the car wash had been shut down and would have the owner get in contact with us. However, we still have not heard back.

Strickland said 140 businesses have been reported for violating his order. 134 were called on and all but the car wash complied. He also said the health department received 15 calls about churches and Memphis police received reports about 41 crowds in public or at their home.

“It is going to take time but we will get through this together,” Strickland said. “We must come together to stay apart.”

If you see anyone violating the mayor’s order, you can call 311.