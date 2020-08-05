Tire shop catches fire along Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of Lamar Avenue was blocked off early Wednesday morning as fire crews worked to contain a fire at a local business.

It happened at the Electrical Auto in the 3500 block near Democrat.

At 6 a.m., WREG’s Melissa Moon reported there were still some hot spots but the fire was out for the most part. The building appears to be a total loss as the roof collapsed sometime overnight.

Officials stated they didn’t know what caused the fire, but did confirm that it looked suspicious. They said a vehicle in the back of the building caught fire along with the business.

Three vehicle inside the shop were also destroyed.

Authorities are expected to be on the scene for several more hours. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.