Bus monitors at Believe Memphis Academy make Christmas brighter for kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the pandemic, students have had to make a lot of adjustments to learning, so one North Memphis school is trying to make sure their kids have a special Christmas this year.

Ever since the 300 students in grades 4-7 at Believe Memphis Academy began doing virtual learning, they’ve been receiving weekly deliveries of schools supplies and meals.

Their bus monitors have taken on a new role — Santa’s elves — delivering food and school swag to kids and their families.

“I’m also a parent, my daughter goes to this school,” bus monitor Rosilyn Currie said, “so I feel gratitude for the school for thinking about us during this time of coronavirus.”

Bags were filled with scarves and T-shirts, among other things, a little holiday thank you for all their hard work Monday.

Believe Memphis Academy is now delivering seven breakfast meals and seven lunches to students every week and plans to continue to do that during the holiday break. They wants to make sure they’re students have everything they need, along with some Christmas cheer.