“Buried by the Bernards” will make Netflix debut on February 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Get the popcorn ready!

Next week, a Memphis family has their own reality T.V. series debuting on Netflix. It’s called “Buried by the Bernards.’ WREG-TV first told about this family last year.

At ‘R Bernard Funeral Services’ on Lamar Avenue, an unconventional way for families to say farewell without having to leave their cars has not only gone viral. But their ‘drive thru’ window and ‘the family’ behind it has caught the attention of Hollywood.

“This first came about in 2017 when we first opened up this funeral home, and it just blew up,” Deja Bernard said. “It went viral due to the drive-thru window.”

Meet the Bernard family, also known for their eye catching tv commercials, and featured on the Steve Harvey TV show, HBO and in the New York Post.

But when producer Warren Robinson kept contacting them and everything changed.

“One day my grandmother and dad said let’s call this man back and see what is it he wants, and he wanted us to do a reality tv show,” Deja said

That reality show led to an eight episode netflix series called “Buried by the bernards” featuring Ryan Bernard, the owner, his two daughters Deja and Raegan, his mother Debbie and his Uncle Kevin.

“Our family has already been super funny, entrepreneurs and super funny, if I might add again,” Raegan said.

Deja added, “They had to literally come down here and meet before they started the show because they thought we were actors. They didn’t think we were a real family and we said no, this is actually us. on a daily basis.”

On a more serious note, they say business has increased because of COVID-19 and families wanting to be safe.

“It’s really picking up over here. I hate it so much but that window everyone one wants that window and wants to use the window,” Deja said.

Raegan added, “We do everything for the family. We make it special for them…not one two funerals are the same, at all.”

It’s easy to understand when you’re buried by the Bernards.

“I’m so excited for everyone to tune in February 12,” Deja said. “You get to see us inside the funeral home and outside our daily lives and you’ll say they act the same at work or at home.”



