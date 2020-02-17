Burglars get away with $50,000 in sneakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for the people responsible for stealing $50,000 dollars worth of sneakers from a south Memphis business.

MPD released video of the four people moving a stack of boxes out of Fulmer Logistics on Latham Street.

Police say it happened on February 9. The suspects cut through a fence, then a lock, and used a white van to come and go from the business.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspects. If you know anything about this crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.