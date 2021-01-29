Burglar steals forklift, dog food from South Memphis facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A burglar in South Memphis was caught on camera stealing a $25,000 forklift and a pallet of dog food.

On January 25, officers responded to the Specialty Feeds Company on Latahm Street and were told that the suspect broke into the facility around 3 a.m. that morning. He then drove the machine, along with a pallet of dog food, through the entrance gate and down the street.

The machine was still missing as of Thursday, police said.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.